Maine schools see rise in COVID cases, outbreaks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eight Maine schools are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Maine Department of Education.

More than 500 schools have had cases in the last 30 days.

Over that time, schools statewide have reported more than 6,400 cases.

This is much higher than last week’s update of 4,900 cases and no outbreaks.

According to the DOE, the largest number of cases is at Biddeford Middle School with 75 over the last 30 days.

There are 71 at Lewiston High School.

Brewer Community School reported 39 cases, and the Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon reported 37.

There are 35 at Skowhegan Area High School and 30 at Bangor High School.

Ames Elementary School in Searsmont, Calais Middle/High School, Camden Hills Regional High School, and Mountain Valley High School in Rumford are among those experiencing outbreaks.

As of January, a school is considered to have an outbreak if more than 15-percent of its population is absent.

