Advertisement

Maine schools see rise in COVID cases, outbreaks

Active outbreaks and 30-day case totals are up from last week.
Active outbreaks and 30-day case totals are up from last week.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eight Maine schools are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Maine Department of Education.

More than 500 schools have had cases in the last 30 days.

Over that time, schools statewide have reported more than 6,400 cases.

This is much higher than last week’s update of 4,900 cases and no outbreaks.

According to the DOE, the largest number of cases is at Biddeford Middle School with 75 over the last 30 days.

There are 71 at Lewiston High School.

Brewer Community School reported 39 cases, and the Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon reported 37.

There are 35 at Skowhegan Area High School and 30 at Bangor High School.

Ames Elementary School in Searsmont, Calais Middle/High School, Camden Hills Regional High School, and Mountain Valley High School in Rumford are among those experiencing outbreaks.

As of January, a school is considered to have an outbreak if more than 15-percent of its population is absent.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
A crash between a pick up truck and a school bus Friday morning injured nine people including...
Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,413 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine hits new record with 436 hospitalizations reported
First Alert Weather
Accumulating Snow Likely Friday, Bitterly Cold Saturday

Latest News

Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry website
Maine’s virtual-only 81st Agricultural Trades Show a success
It's one "cool" way to socialize.
Samoset Resort brings back Ice Bar
Johnson Hall in Gardiner
Anonymous $500,000 matching donation boosts Johnson Hall’s theater renovation effort
Basketball
Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast