Maine Forest Service offers grant money for rural fire departments

Wildland fire fighting
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine is awarding money to rural fire departments in the state to help with wildland fire fighting.

The Maine Forest Service said it will award about $190,000 to several fire departments.

The service said the money will pay for reimbursements of items such as personal protective equipment, portable pumps, wildland fire hoses and hand tools.

The term “wildland” is used to distinguish that the grants support the fighting of forest fires rather than structure fires.

The average amount of reimbursement is about $1,800.

