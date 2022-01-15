Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

The 7-day average for new daily cases increased to 1,048.9.
14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 14 more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

York County reported three deaths; Penobscot and Kennebec counties reported two additional deaths; and Cumberland, Androscoggin, Somerset, Franklin, Waldo, Sagadahoc, and Washington counties each reported one new death.

There are also 1,356 new cases of the virus.

Kennebec County is reporting 114 new cases.

Penobscot County has 72.

The PCR Positivity Rate is now at 20.8%.

More than 6,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday.

72.16% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

This story will be updated.

