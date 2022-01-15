Lewiston man convicted of gross sexual assault dies in prison

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man serving time for crimes of a sexual nature has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 70-year-old Raymond Samson passed away Saturday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

In 2006, Samson was sentenced on multiple counts related to crimes of a sexual nature.

He was scheduled for release in 2032.

