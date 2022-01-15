Advertisement

Lewiston man convicted of gross sexual assault dies in prison

Samson was scheduled for release in 2032.
70-year-old Raymond Samson died Saturday at Mountain View Correctional Facility, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man serving time for crimes of a sexual nature has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 70-year-old Raymond Samson passed away Saturday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

In 2006, Samson was sentenced on multiple counts related to crimes of a sexual nature.

He was scheduled for release in 2032.

