Lewiston man convicted of gross sexual assault dies in prison
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man serving time for crimes of a sexual nature has died.
The Maine Department of Corrections says 70-year-old Raymond Samson passed away Saturday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.
In 2006, Samson was sentenced on multiple counts related to crimes of a sexual nature.
He was scheduled for release in 2032.
