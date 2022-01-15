Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,413 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Maine
A crash between a pick up truck and a school bus Friday morning injured nine people including...
Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning
Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
Basketball
Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast
The Maine Department of Corrections says 68-year-old Arnold Nash, formerly of Bangor, passed...
Convicted murderer who escaped prison three times dies at Maine State Prison

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash
Steve Calhoun volunteered thousands of hours from 2011-2018.
Estate of longtime volunteer donates generous gift to Machias hospital