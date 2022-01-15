Advertisement

Estate of longtime volunteer donates generous gift to Machias hospital

Steve Calhoun volunteered thousands of hours from 2011-2018.
Steve Calhoun volunteered thousands of hours from 2011-2018.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Down East Community Hospital in Machias received a generous donation today from the estate of a longtime volunteer.

The hospital announced a $100,000 gift from the estate of Steve Calhoun, who passed away in October 2020 with cancer.

The hospital says Calhoun volunteered thousands of hours from 2011-2018, when he became sick.

He won several Presidential awards for his community service and was recognized as volunteer of the year by the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce in 2012.

Hospital CEO Steve Lail said everyone knew that Calhoun loved the hospital community, but was “profoundly stunned” to receive the donation.

