Cold and windy today; snow on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern and northern Maine through Saturday afternoon for blowing snow very cold wind chills. Blowing snow will reduce visibility as well.

Northwest winds will help temperatures keep temperatures chilly today. Wind chill warning and advisories are in effect through early afternoon. A First Alert Day is in effect today for cold temperatures and wind chills. Wind chills values as low as -45° are expected for most of western and northern Maine and wind chills as low as -30° for the Bangor area and near the coast. Highs on Saturday will only reach the single digits above and below zero inland with highs near 10° near the coast.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero once again Saturday night for inland areas. The state will see improvement in temperatures on Sunday as winds shift from northwest to southwest and highs get back into the teens and 20s.

Another First Alert is in effect for Monday for accumulating snowfall. A low pressure system tracking into the northeast will bring snowfall starting early Monday morning in southern Maine and work its way north. Areas along I-95 and to the coastline could see a change over to rain. Snow accumulation will be light along the coast and increase inland. Areas along the interstate could see 3-5″ and with 8″+ possible in western Maine and the higher elevations. Coastal area will most likely see an inch or less. A few lingering snow showers are possible Tuesday morning.

Snowfall forecast for Monday - Tuesday morning (WABI)

There is another chance of snow on Wednesday when allow pressure system tracks in from the west. This system will exit on Wednesday night and high pressure will move in for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will have the potential to sink below zero once again.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs –6 to 10°. Northwest wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows –14 to -3°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 11-22°. Winds becoming southwest 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Snow with a change over to rain along I-95 and east. Highs 33-43°. East wind 10-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph.

TUESDAY: Lingering morning snow showers then partly sunny. Highs in the mid teens to low 30s. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers possible. Highs in the low teens to low 30s. Light and variable wind.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid teens to low 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.