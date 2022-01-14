USDA awards over $2 million to Maine agricultural businesses
Maine (WABI) - Ten Maine agricultural businesses received a combined more than $2 million in grants from the USDA.
The funding comes from the Value-Added Producer Grant Program.
The winners were announced at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show’s virtual workshop.
The grants were awarded through a national competition.
The USDA says the goal of the program is to generate new products and expand marketing opportunities, creating jobs.
The ten businesses receiving funds are listed below.
Maine-Ly Poultry Inc., Warren
Copper Tail Farm, Waldoboro
Olde Haven Farm LLC, Chelsea
Wandering Goat LLC, Union
Vertical Bay, Belfast
Brodis Wild Blueberries, Hope
Blue Barrens Farm, Columbia
Tide Mill Organics, Edmunds
Passamaquoddy Maple, Jackman
Dandelion Spring Farm LLC, Bowdoinham
