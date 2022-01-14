Advertisement

USDA awards over $2 million to Maine agricultural businesses

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Ten Maine agricultural businesses received a combined more than $2 million in grants from the USDA.

The funding comes from the Value-Added Producer Grant Program.

The winners were announced at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show’s virtual workshop.

The grants were awarded through a national competition.

The USDA says the goal of the program is to generate new products and expand marketing opportunities, creating jobs.

The ten businesses receiving funds are listed below.

Maine-Ly Poultry Inc., Warren

Copper Tail Farm, Waldoboro

Olde Haven Farm LLC, Chelsea

Wandering Goat LLC, Union

Vertical Bay, Belfast

Brodis Wild Blueberries, Hope

Blue Barrens Farm, Columbia

Tide Mill Organics, Edmunds

Passamaquoddy Maple, Jackman

Dandelion Spring Farm LLC, Bowdoinham

