Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - Thursday night, WHOU basketball announcers Jim Carter and Steve Shaw made harmful and derogatory comments about some female basketball players as they were preparing to call a game.

They have since been fired.

We will not be airing the footage or audio from Thursday night’s incident as that would only further the damage done to the students involved.

Instead, we’re focusing on community support and the importance of mental health and body positivity for youth in our community.

Easton students were the subject of the offensive on-air comments Thursday night.

Mark Stanley, Superintendent of the Easton School Department, said their priority walking into school today was supporting all their students.

”Those kind of comments are certainly not what were about here at Easton. I’ve heard from a lot of schools across the county offering support. We’ve had parents deliver flowers to the school and sent very nice notes in support of student athletes and athletic programs and our girls, so its been a community wide support,” said Stanley.

The owner of WHOU called the comments inappropriate and blatantly wrong.

Easton School Department and WHOU both are emphasizing continued community support for student athletes.

