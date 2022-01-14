Advertisement

Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning

Multiple students on bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries according to authorities
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple students taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a school bus crash on Western Avenue(WABI TV)

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies say an undetermined amount of people have been brought to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus and another vehicle.

Emergency Responders were called to Western Avenue around 7 a.m.

We’re are hearing reports of injuries.
We’re are hearing reports of injuries.(Gray tv)

Authorities say 8 students were on the bus at the time. We’re told “most” of them were transported to the hospital. One adult in a white pickup was also transported with minor injuries.

The scene is now cleared and Western Avenue is now back open to traffic.

