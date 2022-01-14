Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning
Multiple students on bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries according to authorities
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies say an undetermined amount of people have been brought to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus and another vehicle.
Emergency Responders were called to Western Avenue around 7 a.m.
Authorities say 8 students were on the bus at the time. We’re told “most” of them were transported to the hospital. One adult in a white pickup was also transported with minor injuries.
The scene is now cleared and Western Avenue is now back open to traffic.
