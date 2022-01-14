Advertisement

Referendum on public power may not make 2022 ballot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A referendum to change Maine’s primary utility company into a quasi-public agency is potentially tabled until 2023 because organizers indicated they may not have the necessary signatures before the deadline to make the November ballot.

The Bangor Daily News reported on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for groups to garner signatures from registered Maine voters.

They would need to submit more than 63,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office by the Jan. 31 deadline.

A delay could sap momentum from a recent vote to halt a proposed $1 billion Central Maine Power electric line.

