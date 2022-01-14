Northern Light Health offers tips on insurance covering at-home COVID-19 testing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Most health Insurance companies are set to start covering the cost of at-home COVID testing starting Saturday.

At Northern Light Health’s retail pharmacies customers can expect there to be a limit on how many kits they can purchase.

Vice President of Pharmacy Matt Marston says they are expecting high demand for the tests and they, like many pharmacies across the state, are trying to get as much supply as they can.

He says some insurance plans will only pay for certain tests so it’s a good idea to check before you head out to get one.

”Pharmacies around the state have been incredibly busy with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and filling prescriptions and all the other pharmacy activities that go on in that environment so the getting reimbursed route for the test kits allows the option to pay for it at the register and submit for reimbursement versus waiting at the pharmacy for a prescription to be processed through insurance,” Marston said.

Marston says to have your insurance information readily available when you head to checkout.

