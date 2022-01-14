Advertisement

A new app will help you plan your next snowmobile trip in Maine

New app for all things snowmobiling in Maine
New app for all things snowmobiling in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WMTW) - Maine has more than 14,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails and now there is a new app to help you plan your next trip out on your sled.

The SledTRX app has updated trail maps for the entire state along with listings of points of interest like gas stations, restaurants, lodging and sled shops.

It is launching for iOS in the app store soon.

SledTRX founder Jake Warn says the free app puts everything riders need in one place.

“I found it super hard to find updated trail information as I was exploring new areas,” says Warn. “So we thought this would allow riders to be able to get out and really explore different facets of Maine.”

Warn says the app works even if you only have limited cell service out on the trails.

Click here to learn more about the app and to download it.

You can get more information about snowmobiling in Maine from the state website.

Free Snowmobile Weekend is March 4-6, 2022, letting riders from any state or province ride the trails in Maine, as long as they have a valid registration from another state or province. Registration will be required, and the form will be available this winter.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
A crash between a pick up truck and a school bus Friday morning injured nine people including...
Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine hits new record with 436 hospitalizations reported
First Alert Weather
Accumulating Snow Likely Friday, Bitterly Cold Saturday
5th person charged in Machias murder
Fifth person charged in connection with Machias murder

Latest News

Basketball
Two announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball broadcast
Dangerously cold wind chills tonight
Maine State Police say they’re understaffed and can’t continue to cover rural parts of...
Maine State Police cite lack of staff, want new plan for Penobscot County coverage
Maine National Guard members to deploy to 16 health care facilities next week