MaineHousing continues Landlord Incentive Program for affordable housing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - MaineHousing has received funding that will continue to encourage landlords to provide affordable housing.

The state’s HOME fund is making up to $750,000 available for the Landlord Incentive Program.

Landlords will receive up to $750 for each unit they place in the Housing Choice Voucher program.

MaineHousing says 352 units were made available for HCV tenants under the program last year.

The program also covers security deposits and repairs.

HCVs provide financial assistance for eligible families and individuals.

You can find more information at your local Public Housing Agency.

