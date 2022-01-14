Advertisement

MaineHousing continues Landlord Incentive Program for affordable housing

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - MaineHousing has received funding that will continue to encourage landlords to provide affordable housing.

The state’s HOME fund is making up to $750,000 available for the Landlord Incentive Program.

Landlords will receive up to $750 for each unit they place in the Housing Choice Voucher program.

MaineHousing says 352 units were made available for HCV tenants under the program last year.

The program also covers security deposits and repairs.

HCVs provide financial assistance for eligible families and individuals.

You can find more information at your local Public Housing Agency.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set

Latest News

Donald McMahon stole $95,000 from an estate being probated.
Jonesport man faces 20 years in prison for embezzlement
USDA awards over $2 million to Maine agricultural businesses
Referendum on public power may not make 2022 ballot
Referendum on public power may not make 2022 ballot
Island Housing Trust in Bar Harbor has been on a capital campaign to raise $3.5 million to...
Island Housing Trust receives $100k donation