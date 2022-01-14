Maine National Guard members to deploy to 16 health care facilities next week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills announced on Friday where the 169 Maine National Guard members she activated earlier this week will be deployed.

The National Guard members will be sent to 16 health care facilities across Maine beginning Jan. 20.

“I am grateful to the Maine National Guard and to health care workers across the state who are working day and night to save the lives of Maine people,” Mills said in a statement. “Maine people must now also do their part to stem this crisis: please step up and get vaccinated today, regardless of whether it’s your first shot or your third. Doing so may save your life or it may save a child too young to be vaccinated, and it will certainly spare our health care workers and National Guard members.”

The National Guard deployment will last until Feb. 25, and they will serve in non-clinical roles to help health care staff focus on patient care.

Below is a list of health care facilities and how many guard members they will receive.

Bolster Heights Residential Care: 2

Central Maine Medical Center: 5

Eastern Maine Medical Center: 16

Franklin Memorial Hospital: 5

LincolnHealth - Miles Campus & Hospital: 1

Maine Medical Center: 30

Mid Coast Hospital: 19

Pen Bay Medical Center: 17

Rumford Community Home: 3

Southern Maine Health Care: 12

Spring Harbor Hospital: 8

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center: 12

Stephens Memorial Hospital: 7

Waldo County General Hospital: 11

York Hospital – Main Campus: 14

York Walk-In Care: 7

The 169 additional guard members are joining more than 202 members already supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

