Maine beats New Hampshire for Amy Vachon’s 100th win as head coach

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears won their 100th game with Amy Vachon as head coach, 77-51 over New Hampshire Thursday night at Cross Insurance Center.

Black Bears defeat Wildcats, 77-51 (WABI)

Maine ran out to a 28-22 lead at the half, including holding UNH to eight first-quarter points.

The Black Bears continued their momentum into the second half, including netting 29 points in the third quarter to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Anne Simon led Maine with 22 points, and Caroline Bornemann reached double-digits with 16.

Vachon said earlier this week when she was on the cusp of the milestone that “it’s all about the players. The players win the games. Our staff prepares our players really, really well. I’m just the one with the title. It’s definitely an achievement for the entire program.”

The Black Bears continue America East play on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a road game against Binghamton.

