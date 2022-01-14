Advertisement

Maine beats New Hampshire for Amy Vachon’s 100th win as head coach

Black Bears defeat Wildcats, 77-51
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears won their 100th game with Amy Vachon as head coach, 77-51 over New Hampshire Thursday night at Cross Insurance Center.

Black Bears defeat Wildcats, 77-51
Black Bears defeat Wildcats, 77-51(WABI)

Maine ran out to a 28-22 lead at the half, including holding UNH to eight first-quarter points.

The Black Bears continued their momentum into the second half, including netting 29 points in the third quarter to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Anne Simon led Maine with 22 points, and Caroline Bornemann reached double-digits with 16.

Vachon said earlier this week when she was on the cusp of the milestone that “it’s all about the players. The players win the games. Our staff prepares our players really, really well. I’m just the one with the title. It’s definitely an achievement for the entire program.”

The Black Bears continue America East play on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a road game against Binghamton.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set

Latest News

Rahel Enzler (Switzerland) and Amalie Andersen (Denmark) will travel to Beijing
Two Maine Black Bears to compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Maine-Wildcats set for Thursday at 7 p.m. from Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center
Amy Vachon approaches 100 wins as Black Bears host New Hampshire
Monkey Mind Athletes premiered in June 2020
Maine assistant hockey coach builds mental health resource with podcast
Araujo is taking over a unit that allowed 27 points per game to go with 161.4 rushing yards and...
Mathieu Araujo hired as Maine football defensive coordinator