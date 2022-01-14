Jonesport man faces 20 years in prison for embezzlement

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Jonesport man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Donald McMahon embezzled $95,000 from a bank account owned by an estate being probated in Washington County.

The Attorney’s Office says McMahon gained unauthorized access to the account and made hundreds of transfers using PayPal.

McMahon also faces a $250,000 fine.

He will be sentenced after an investigation from the U.S. Probation Office.

