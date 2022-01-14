Advertisement

Jonesport man faces 20 years in prison for embezzlement

Donald McMahon stole $95,000 from an estate being probated.
Donald McMahon stole $95,000 from an estate being probated.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Jonesport man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Donald McMahon embezzled $95,000 from a bank account owned by an estate being probated in Washington County.

The Attorney’s Office says McMahon gained unauthorized access to the account and made hundreds of transfers using PayPal.

McMahon also faces a $250,000 fine.

He will be sentenced after an investigation from the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set

Latest News

MaineHousing continues Landlord Incentive Program for affordable housing
USDA awards over $2 million to Maine agricultural businesses
Referendum on public power may not make 2022 ballot
Referendum on public power may not make 2022 ballot
Island Housing Trust in Bar Harbor has been on a capital campaign to raise $3.5 million to...
Island Housing Trust receives $100k donation