Island Housing Trust receives $100k donation

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Island Housing Trust in Bar Harbor has been on a capital campaign to raise $3.5 million to build an affordable housing neighborhood on MDI.

The “Coming Home Campaign” received a big boost from Witham Family Hotels in the form of a $100,000 donation. It was then matched by an anonymous donor, helping Island Housing Trust meet their campaign goal. Along with building the 10-home “Jones Marsh Neighborhood,” the campaign will also increase funding for Island Housing Trust’s Home Ownership Assistance Program

A fund will also be created that will allow Island Housing Trust to buy land or purchase homes.

“It’s a local business,” said Marla O’Byrne, Island Housing Trust’s Executive Director. “It’s well known, and we really need to have our local businesses supporting us, and recognizing that it’s a solution thats going to help them and help the whole community to have year-round housing.”

“It would just be nice to be able to get more families on the island,” added Witham Family Hotels CEO David Witham. “To have people be able to live here, work here, have their kids in the school and a place to call home. “We see this relationship with Island Housing Trust as one that we look to continue and support going forward.”

For more information on Island Housing Trust and the Jones Marsh Neighborhood, visit islandhousingtrust.org.

