Eastern Area Agency on Aging suggests checking in on neighbors, loved ones ahead of winter weather

Executive Director Rebecca Kirk says to give them a call and make sure they have enough food, heating oil or prescription medications.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - As we prepare for more chilly temperatures, the Eastern Area Agency on Aging is reminding people to check on their elderly neighbors and family.

Executive Director Rebecca Kirk says to give them a call and make sure they have enough food, heating oil or prescription medications.

They encourage folks not to leave their homes during extreme cold or bad weather unless it’s an emergency,

Kirk says if you are concerned about yourself or someone you know you can give them a call, and they will do their best to try and connect them with the right resources.

“When we are in a situation right now where it’s getting cold and we cant leave the house, we feel extra isolated, so receiving that phone call even if we do have what we need makes a huge difference for us,” Kirk said.

Kirk says their meals on wheels program is a great way to give back and help out seniors in the area year round.

If you’d like to volunteer or have any questions with the cold weather looming you can give them a call at 941-2865.

