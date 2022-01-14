Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is working its way up the coast this evening and another frigid air mass will move in tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Washington County through Saturday morning for snow, blowing snow, and very cold wind chills. Blowing snow will reduce visibility as well. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times. Snow will end early Saturday morning.

As far as marine impacts, a Heavy Freezing Spray Warning is in effect the is evening through Saturday morning. A Storm Warning is also in effect this evening through Saturday morning. North winds 30-40 knots are expected to gust to 55 knots.

Northwest winds and clear skies will help temperatures plummet once again tonight. Lows are forecast near 0° and below. Wind chill warning and advisories are in effect tonight through Saturday morning. A First Alert Day is in effect Saturday for cold temperatures and wind chills. Wind chills values as low as -40° are expected for most of western and northern Maine and wind chills as low as -25° for the Bangor area and near the coast. Highs on Saturday will only reach the single digits above and below zero inland with highs near 10° near the coast.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero once again Saturday night for inland areas. The state will see improvement in temperatures on Sunday as winds shift from northwest to southwest and highs get back into the teens and 20s.

Another First Alert is in effect for Monday for accumulating snowfall. A low pressure system tracking into the northeast will bring snowfall starting early Monday morning in southern Maine and working its way north. Coastal areas could see a change over to rain. Snow/rain should end late Monday night/ early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations will be light along the coast and increase inland. Areas along the interstate could see 3-5″ and with 8-12″ possible in western Maine and the higher elevations.

There is another chance of snow on Wednesday when allow pressure system tracks in from the west. This system will exit on Wednesday night and high pressure will move in for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will have the potential to sink below zero once again.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows -11 to 0°. Northwest wind15-25 mph with gusts 30-45 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs -3 to 10°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 12-24°. Winds becoming southwest 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Snow with a change over to a wintry mix/ rain near the coast. Highs 25-40°. East wind 5-15 inland and 15-25 along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to low 30s. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers possible. Highs in the mid teens to low 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

