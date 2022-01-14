Conference held in case of Does vs. Mills

Maine (WABI) - Lawyers representing a Maine health system say they plan to file a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by eight healthcare workers and one healthcare provider.

That declaration was made during a virtual conference in U-S District Court Thursday afternoon.

The suit, filed last year, challenges Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers which does not include a religious exemption.

Governor Mills, Dr. Nirav Shah, Jeanne Lambrew, along with five private healthcare entities are among the defendants.

Today, a judge ruled the defendants would have 30 days to file a response.

He also ruled lawyers for a group of newspapers challenging the plaintiffs’ use of “Jane” and “John Doe” pseudonyms have 14 days to file a motion regarding their opposition to the existing protection order in this case.

