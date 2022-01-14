Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was taken to the hospital today after a truck hauling a trailer filled...
One person sent to hospital after truck falls off I-95 overpass in Howland
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine hits new record with 436 hospitalizations reported
First Alert Weather
Accumulating Snow Likely Friday, Bitterly Cold Saturday
5th person charged in Machias murder
Fifth person charged in connection with Machias murder
Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills