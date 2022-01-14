Another Arctic Blast On The Way, Some Snow Downeast Later Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today keeping us under mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some snow or mixed rain/snow showers on its way through. Low pressure passing southeast of the region will graze Downeast locales with some light to moderate snow this afternoon into tonight. Accumulations of 3″-6″ are possible over Central and Coastal Washington County by late tonight, 1″-3″ possible for Coastal Hancock County and Northern Washington County and little to no accumulation elsewhere. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-20s to near 30° across north and low to mid-30s elsewhere during the morning then fall to the single numbers to low teens north and teens to low 20s elsewhere by evening. A northerly wind will increase and become gusty this afternoon and evening with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. And with snow expected over Downeast locales combined with a gusty northerly wind this afternoon into tonight, areas of blowing snow can be expected especially across Washington County. This will reduce visibilities at times and likely produce some tough travel conditions later today and tonight. The storm system will pull away from the region tonight. Snow will taper off Downeast by midnight or shortly after. Skies will clear out as the night progresses. Temperatures will drop to single digits to low teens below 0° across the north and single numbers either side of 0° closer to the coast. The wind will remain gusty tonight with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. This will result in dangerous wind chills tonight as low as -40° north of Bangor and as low as -30° for the Bangor area south to the coast.

A storm passing offshore will graze Downeast locales with some light to moderate snow later today and tonight. Highest accumulations will be across Coastal Washington County. (WABI)

A gusty northwesterly breeze will result in dangerous wind chills tonight, possibly as low as -40° across northern locales. (WABI)

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the northern half of the state tonight through noontime Saturday for wind chills as low as -30° to -40°. A Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the remainder of the state for wind chills as low as -25° to -30°. (WABI)

We’re in for a sunny, breezy and bitterly cold start to our weekend. With high pressure building in from the west and strong low pressure to our east, the wind will remain gusty throughout the day with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. With the arctic air in place, temperatures will only reach a couple degrees either side of 0° for highs. Wind chills will range from -10° to -35° throughout the day. Be careful if you have outdoor plans Saturday.

Temperatures won't move much Saturday with arctic air in place. Highs will only reach a couple degrees either side of 0°. (WABI)

The wind chill will continue to be a factor all day Saturday, ranging from -10° to -35° at times. (WABI)

High pressure moving into the region Sunday will allow the winds to diminish so wind chills don’t look to be a factor for the second half of the weekend. Plan on plenty of sunshine Sunday and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the teens to near 20°. Our next storm system is forecast to arrive Monday. Plenty of uncertainty remains regarding the track of the system. The exact track will determine precipitation types. At this point it’s looking like snow for much of the northern half of the state with snow changing to mix and possibly rain elsewhere.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Rain and snow showers possible Downeast with steadier snow likely during the afternoon and evening especially over Washington County. Breezy. Highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and 30s elsewhere early then falling to the single numbers and lower teens north and mid-teens to low 20s elsewhere by later in the day. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early then clearing skies late. Snow ending Downeast. Lows between -10° to +3°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as -30° to -40° north and -25° to -30° elsewhere.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and frigid. Highs near or below 0° north. and low to mid-single numbers elsewhere. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. Wind chills between -10° to -35° at times throughout the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy nor as cold. Highs in the teens to near 20°.

Monday: Snow & mix inland, snow and mix changing to rain closer to the coast. Breezy. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s north and 30s to near 40° closer to the coast.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

