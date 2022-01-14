Abbie Quinn giving Bangor Rams dominant inside presence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Abbie Quinn is in the middle of her junior season with the Rams, and although she has more than a year left playing at Red Barry Gymnasium, she’s worked her way up to earning a strong nickname: The Beast.

Six-foot junior center making a difference in the paint (WABI)

Quinn said being recognized by her coaches like that comes with being powerful under the basket, rebounding, and running the court.

She’s been working to achieve her high level of varsity play since elementary school.

“I started playing basketball at the rec level, and I got into AAU about fifth grade. I think getting myself into AAU and just improving my skills year round really helped me,” said Quinn, center.

Her parents, Mark and Julie, along with her teammates and trainer are in her corner. Quinn said she’s enjoyed playing with junior classmates Taylor Coombs and Emmie Streams since the very beginning.

Quinn’s continuing to round out her game to make it to the next level by improving her dribbling and mid-range to go along with her imposing presence in the paint.

“I’ve been working out on my own on my court in my front yard or going with a trainer to improve my shot, handles, and everything like that,” said Quinn.

Quinn added that versatility is something she sees in WNBA players, and she hopes to play college basketball someday, but there’s still plenty to be accomplished with the Rams.

