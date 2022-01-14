1,413 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Maine

Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 hit another new record Thursday.

The Maine CDC says 436 people are hospitalized with the virus, topping the record of 413 set Wednesday.

103 are in critical care.

53 are on ventilators.

There are 51 critical care beds available in the state right now.

18 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 1,413 new cases of the virus.

The PCR Positivity Rate is now at 20 point 8 percent, up from Wednesday’s 19 point 7 percent.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Cumberland Couunty recording a big jump- 418 new cases. 341 in York Couunty.

87 in Kennebec County, 42 in Knox and 33 in Waldo counties.

7,361 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

