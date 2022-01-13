Waterville city councilor making history as first chairwoman

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville city councilor is making history as the council’s first chairwoman.

The City Council voted last week to appoint Councilor Rebecca Green as chairwoman.

Green has been on the council for a year now, serving as chair of the Waterville Housing Committee as well.

They’re currently seeking ways to improve housing options in the area.

She’s also a member of the American Recovery Plan Act Committee.

Green tells WABI it’s an honor for her to be elected.

She says she’s looking forward to moving the city forward in a positive direction, bringing a different perspective to the council as a woman.

”There have been so many great women that have served before me. I was actually pretty surprised that nobody had been chair before me. There was only one woman on council, so I did think to myself, we could use another woman there. There was a seat open in my ward, so I thought, okay. Put your money where your mouth is,” said Green.

Green has lived in Waterville for 25 years.

When she’s not conducting council business, she’s working as a grant writer for the Knox County Homeless Coalition in Rockland and Tree Street Youth in Lewiston.

The next Waterville City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 18th.

That meeting will be streamed online.

