VIP Tires & Service donates $151k to Make-A-Wish Foundation

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - More than a dozen critically ill kids in Maine will have their wishes granted thanks to a big donation from VIP Tires & Service to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

VIP Tire & Service raised $151,050 for the foundation through their ‘Season of Wishes’ campaign.

That’s their largest donation ever to Make-A-Wish.

Throughout Maine’s 35 VIP stores, $51,236.47 was raised, combined with a matching donation from Owner John Quirk.

The funds raised will help grant wishes to kids in each of the four New England states.

Look at all these stars - each one represents a donation to Make-A-Wish, which will be matched by our friends at @VIPTiresService! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FlEVungUIm — Make-A-Wish Maine (@makeawishmaine) December 28, 2021

Wishes range from trips to shopping sprees, to large gifts and everything in between.

VIP’s President and CEO Tim Winkeler says this will bring light to hard times for many Make-A-Wish families.

”For whatever struggles we might be going through, it’s really not much compared to a young child who is having to battle some disease,” he said.

“They are a team that understands the impact of wish and that it’s not just that one moment but it’s the ripple effect of the whole family and the experience, and the people that got to be in the room when that wish was granted,” said Samantha Elliott, Events Manager for Make-A-Wish Maine. “Everybody carries that with them so, we’re grateful to have amazing partners in VIP.”

“After 14 years, VIP Tires & Service still goes above and beyond to fundraise for the Make-A-Wish® team. Thank you to all of the customers and employees who participated in the campaign at VIP’s 65 stores throughout New England. Your commitment and support of our mission is what makes life-changing wishes come true for kids throughout New England.”

VIP Tires & Service is Make-a-Wish Maine’s largest corporate partner.

Since 2008, VIP has raised more than $835k for Make-A-Wish.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 95 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 65 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

