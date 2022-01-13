Two Maine Black Bears to compete in 2022 Winter Olympics

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine Black Bears from the women’s hockey team are on their way to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Rahel Enzler (Switzerland) and Amalie Andersen (Denmark) will travel to Beijing (WABI)

Amalie Andersen has worked for this moment since she was little, and it’s culminating in her ninth season with Denmark’s national team program.

The Danes are hopeful for a quarterfinal appearance with Andersen, her cousin in net, Emma-Sofie Nordström, and her best friends.

“I was super excited to get to represent my country at the Olympics. It’s something that I have looked forward to for a long time. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I feel very lucky that I get to experience this,” said Andersen, junior forward.

Andersen will be joined by her teammate Rahel Enzler in the Olympic Village. Enzler is representing Switzerland, and has been with the Swiss national team program for a decade.

The playmaker said she’s excited to hopefully end up on the podium after opening group play against Canada and the United States.

“Our goal is to win a medal. It’s possible for use because at the last World Championship we already played in a bronze medal game,” said Enzler, sophomore forward.

Enzler added that college hockey has helped her build her speed and physicality as she returns to the larger international ice surface.

The women’s hockey competition is set to run Feb. 3-17.

