Advertisement

Two Maine Black Bears to compete in 2022 Winter Olympics

Rahel Enzler (Switzerland) and Amalie Andersen (Denmark) will travel to Beijing
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine Black Bears from the women’s hockey team are on their way to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Rahel Enzler (Switzerland) and Amalie Andersen (Denmark) will travel to Beijing
Rahel Enzler (Switzerland) and Amalie Andersen (Denmark) will travel to Beijing(WABI)

Amalie Andersen has worked for this moment since she was little, and it’s culminating in her ninth season with Denmark’s national team program.

The Danes are hopeful for a quarterfinal appearance with Andersen, her cousin in net, Emma-Sofie Nordström, and her best friends.

“I was super excited to get to represent my country at the Olympics. It’s something that I have looked forward to for a long time. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I feel very lucky that I get to experience this,” said Andersen, junior forward.

Andersen will be joined by her teammate Rahel Enzler in the Olympic Village. Enzler is representing Switzerland, and has been with the Swiss national team program for a decade.

The playmaker said she’s excited to hopefully end up on the podium after opening group play against Canada and the United States.

“Our goal is to win a medal. It’s possible for use because at the last World Championship we already played in a bronze medal game,” said Enzler, sophomore forward.

Enzler added that college hockey has helped her build her speed and physicality as she returns to the larger international ice surface.

The women’s hockey competition is set to run Feb. 3-17.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Latest News

Maine-Wildcats set for Thursday at 7 p.m. from Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center
Amy Vachon approaches 100 wins as Black Bears host New Hampshire
Monkey Mind Athletes premiered in June 2020
Maine assistant hockey coach builds mental health resource with podcast
Araujo is taking over a unit that allowed 27 points per game to go with 161.4 rushing yards and...
Mathieu Araujo hired as Maine football defensive coordinator
She was just named Big East Girls Player of the Week for the second time in the season’s first...
Saige Evans off to a strong start for Old Town