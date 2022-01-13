SPCA of Hancock County holds “Pet Photo” contest

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - As a non-profit, The SPCA of Hancock County is always looking for new ways to raise funds to help support the shelter. One of their newest campaigns is a monthly pet-photo contest.

Every month will have a different theme. Over the first week of the month, the SPCA will take submissions of pets engaged with that theme. During the rest of the month, folks can vote for the best pet picture for a dollar per vote.

This month’s theme is “Pets in Winter Wonderland,” and the SPCA says the new fundraiser is already a hit.

“It’s really fun to see how everyone has interpreted the theme of ‘Pets in Winter Wonderland,’” said the SPCA’s Communications Coordinator Cole Mastroserio. “I think it’s just really great to see how the community got involved with it and really used their imagination.”

The SPCA says one pet photo has already received 50 votes.

To vote for your favorite “Pet in Winter Wonderland,” visit spcahancockcounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.