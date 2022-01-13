Pine Tree Camp kicks off winter programming with adventure day pass

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp is kicking off their winter programming this weekend.

Their adventure day pass includes things like snowshoeing, ice fishing, and hiking.

The camp in Rome is for children and adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says this is a great way for campers to get outside during the winter with their families and caretakers.

She says the pandemic helped them step back and work toward creating a camp available year round.

”We all know in Maine it’s tough, winter is long and mud season is even longer, so we really wanted to try to make sure that we provide an accessible space for people to come out and recreate, and we want them to be able to do that in all four seasons, including winter. Even though it’s a little chilly it’s a great way for people to get out and spend time together as a family,” Willard-Robinson said.

Anyone interested in attending the events this Saturday or next can head to pinetreesociety.org.

