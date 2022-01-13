Advertisement

Pine Tree Camp kicks off winter programming with adventure day pass

Their adventure day pass include things like snowshoeing, ice fishing, and hiking.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp is kicking off their winter programming this weekend.

Their adventure day pass includes things like snowshoeing, ice fishing, and hiking.

The camp in Rome is for children and adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities.

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says this is a great way for campers to get outside during the winter with their families and caretakers.

She says the pandemic helped them step back and work toward creating a camp available year round.

”We all know in Maine it’s tough, winter is long and mud season is even longer, so we really wanted to try to make sure that we provide an accessible space for people to come out and recreate, and we want them to be able to do that in all four seasons, including winter. Even though it’s a little chilly it’s a great way for people to get out and spend time together as a family,” Willard-Robinson said.

Anyone interested in attending the events this Saturday or next can head to pinetreesociety.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Latest News

Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
Monmouth Fire Dept. rescues loons
Monmouth Fire Department saves two loons from icy waters
Movie Rocket Theater
Movie Rocket Theater seeing uptick during school vacation
Higgins home recovering after surgery to repair his mitral valve.
Old Town couple takes dog to Japan for lifesaving surgery