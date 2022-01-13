Phone outage impacts Inland Hospital, Lakewood, and practices

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials at Northern Light Inland Hospital say they are currently dealing with a phone outage at the facility.

The lines went down Wednesday afternoon. According to hospital officials, it’s because of damages to telecommunication ground wires caused by a construction project in Waterville.

They are now operating on their emergency back-up system, which could last until next week.

The Hospital and locations are currently using emergency back-up phone equipment.

According to Tyson Thornton, associate vice president of Support Services for Inland Hospital, “When the outage occurred at the hospital today, we were not able to receive calls from external sources, but we were able to call out and call internally. The Hospital and locations are currently using emergency back-up phone equipment and while we can take your calls now, our calls to you during this time make look different, mostly coming from 207.973.7075, which is part of a temporary fix. We still have a temporary number for people to call Lakewood, 207.275.1213.” “Having your phone lines knocked down is certainly a communications challenge, but we had a back-up plan and patient care and safety were never impacted,” Thornton noted. “We’ve already been warned by our Communications vendor that it could be into next week before the issues are fully resolved, so we are asking our community for their patience and understanding as our lines are limited and may be busy.”

The hospital says patient care and safety are not being impacted.

Patients can contact their provider or their practice through Northern Light Health’s online Patient Portal: https://northernlighthealth.org/mynorthernlighthealth/home.

