Advertisement

Phone outage impacts Inland Hospital, Lakewood, and practices

Damages to telecommunication ground wires due to construction in Waterville to blame
The hospital says patient care and safety are not being impacted.
The hospital says patient care and safety are not being impacted.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials at Northern Light Inland Hospital say they are currently dealing with a phone outage at the facility.

The lines went down Wednesday afternoon. According to hospital officials, it’s because of damages to telecommunication ground wires caused by a construction project in Waterville.

They are now operating on their emergency back-up system, which could last until next week.

The Hospital and locations are currently using emergency back-up phone equipment.

According to Tyson Thornton, associate vice president of Support Services for Inland Hospital, “When the outage occurred at the hospital today, we were not able to receive calls from external sources, but we were able to call out and call internally. The Hospital and locations are currently using emergency back-up phone equipment and while we can take your calls now, our calls to you during this time make look different, mostly coming from 207.973.7075, which is part of a temporary fix. We still have a temporary number for people to call Lakewood, 207.275.1213.” “Having your phone lines knocked down is certainly a communications challenge, but we had a back-up plan and patient care and safety were never impacted,” Thornton noted. “We’ve already been warned by our Communications vendor that it could be into next week before the issues are fully resolved, so we are asking our community for their patience and understanding as our lines are limited and may be busy.”

The hospital says patient care and safety are not being impacted.

Patients can contact their provider or their practice through Northern Light Health’s online Patient Portal: https://northernlighthealth.org/mynorthernlighthealth/home.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Latest News

Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Man in custody after shooting at Scarborough Walmart parking lot
It was a free family STEM night to celebrate the launch of a powerful new telescope.
Children reach for the stars at Challenger Learning Center’s STEM night
Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder
5th person charged in Machias murder
Fifth person charged in connection with Machias murder