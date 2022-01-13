Advertisement

Man in custody after shooting at Scarborough Walmart parking lot

Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.(WMTW | Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Scarborough Police responded to shots fired in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon

36-year-old Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon for firing the shots.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:30 PM, and found Johns in a Jeep.

Police say he was forthcoming in discussing his actions.

Johns was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was treated for what police called “superficial” injuries.

Another vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, which police say was driven by the target of the shooting.

The identity of the target and the make and model of the vehicle remains under investigation, as are the questions of whether the target was wounded by the gunshots and whether the target fired a weapon of their own.

Police could not confirm whether Johns fired every shot at the scene.

Johns was described as a transient non-resident of Maine. His residency is not yet known.

More information will be provided as details continue to emerge.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Latest News

The hospital says patient care and safety are not being impacted.
Phone outage impacts Inland Hospital, Lakewood, and practices
It was a free family STEM night to celebrate the launch of a powerful new telescope.
Children reach for the stars at Challenger Learning Center’s STEM night
Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder
5th person charged in Machias murder
Fifth person charged in connection with Machias murder