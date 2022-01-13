Man in custody after shooting at Scarborough Walmart parking lot

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Scarborough Police responded to shots fired in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon

36-year-old Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon for firing the shots.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:30 PM, and found Johns in a Jeep.

Police say he was forthcoming in discussing his actions.

Johns was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was treated for what police called “superficial” injuries.

Another vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, which police say was driven by the target of the shooting.

The identity of the target and the make and model of the vehicle remains under investigation, as are the questions of whether the target was wounded by the gunshots and whether the target fired a weapon of their own.

Police could not confirm whether Johns fired every shot at the scene.

Johns was described as a transient non-resident of Maine. His residency is not yet known.

More information will be provided as details continue to emerge.

