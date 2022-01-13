Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man accused of murder was arrested Tuesday in Virginia.

Police say 65-year-old Paul DeForest lived with his girlfriend, 58-year-old Eva Cox, on Jim’s Head Road in Lubec.

Monday, police received information about an altercation that occurred at their home and began investigating

A state police spokesperson says the body of a woman, believed to be Cox, was found in the trunk of a car near the home.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity.

DeForest was found at a residence in Virginia and arrested Tuesday.

He’s being held there on a fugitive from justice warrant.

