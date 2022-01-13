Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man accused of murder was arrested Tuesday in Virginia.
Police say 65-year-old Paul DeForest lived with his girlfriend, 58-year-old Eva Cox, on Jim’s Head Road in Lubec.
Monday, police received information about an altercation that occurred at their home and began investigating
A state police spokesperson says the body of a woman, believed to be Cox, was found in the trunk of a car near the home.
An autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity.
DeForest was found at a residence in Virginia and arrested Tuesday.
He’s being held there on a fugitive from justice warrant.
