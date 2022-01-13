Mainly Dry & Pleasant Today, Arctic Air On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain mostly cloudy for our Thursday. Weak upper level energy moving through the state this morning may give us a few isolated snow showers otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. Temperatures will be near or a bit above average today with highs in the low to mid-20s north and upper 20s to mid-30s closer to the coast. Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few snow showers will be possible too, mainly across the north. Temperatures won’t move much tonight with lows in the 20s to low 30s from north to south.

The cold front will cross the state during the day Friday keeping us under mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some snow showers on it’s way through. We’re also going to deal with an area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline that will be moving northeastward and pass south of the Gulf of Maine as the day progresses. It is a very close call but looks like it will be close enough to graze Downeast locales with a round of accumulating snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulations of 4″-8″ are possible over Central and Coastal Washington County by late Friday night, 1″-3″ possible for Hancock County and Northern Washington County and little to accumulations elsewhere. A slight shift to the east and this could completely miss us so stay tuned for forecast updates. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-20s to near 30° across north and low to mid-30s elsewhere during the morning then fall to the single numbers to low teens north and teens to low 20s elsewhere by evening. A north/northwest wind will increase as well with gusts to 30 MPH possible during the afternoon.

Another round of breezy and bitterly cold weather will be in place for the start of the weekend. Saturday’s weather looks very similar to what we experienced Tuesday with sunshine, highs a couple degrees either side of 0° and a gusty breeze resulting in wind chills ranging from -10° to -35° at times. Be careful Saturday if you have outdoor plans. High pressure moving into the region Sunday will allow the winds to diminish so wind chills don’t look to be a factor for the second half of the weekend. Plan on plenty of sunshine Sunday and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the teens to near 20°. Our next storm system is forecast to arrive Monday. Plenty of uncertainty remains regarding the track of the system. The exact track will determine precipitation types. At this point it’s looking like snow for much of the northern half of the state with snow changing to mix and possibly rain elsewhere.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid-20s north and upper 20s to mid-30s elsewhere. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few snow showers possible across the north. Lows between 20°-32°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Rain and snow showers possible Downeast with steadier snow possible during the afternoon and evening especially over Washington County. Breezy. Highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and 30s elsewhere early then falling to the single numbers and lower teens north and mid-teens to low 20s elsewhere by later in the day. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and frigid. Highs near or below 0° north. and low to mid-single numbers elsewhere. Wind chills likely between -10° to -35° at times throughout the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold with highs near teens to near 20°.

Monday: Snow, mix and rain likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s north and 30s to near 40° closer to the coast.

