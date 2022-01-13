Advertisement

Golden Beer Can: Budweiser launches Willy Wonka-inspired contest with $1 million prize

Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.
Budweiser launches its Willy Wonka inspired Sweepstakes with a $1 million prize.(Anheuser-Busch)
By Kelsee Ward and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Budweiser is giving everyone a chance to feel like Charlie in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” by launching a nationwide contest with a $1 million prize.

Instead of a Golden Ticket, Anheiser-Busch has instead scattered 10,000 golden cans in specially-marked cases of Budweiser beer across the country. Anyone who finds one of the lucky cans after buying a case can enter the Live Like a King Sweepstakes for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter, you must post a picture of the golden can on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Another way to enter involves going to Budweiser’s website to download a golden can wrap, which can then be used as a substitute to put around a regular can.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a check to a single winner after a random drawing which will take place Feb. 21. The sweepstakes go from now until Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, to assist...
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to assist families with home heating costs
New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
It was a free family STEM night to celebrate the launch of a powerful new telescope.
Children reach for the stars at Challenger Learning Center’s STEM night
Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel