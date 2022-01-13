Advertisement

Children reach for the stars at Challenger Learning Center’s STEM night

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Challenger Learning Center in Bangor celebrated the launch of a historic new telescope with a free family STEM night.

Children learned about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and tried their hand at a few engineering missions.

Webb is the largest and most complex telescope sent into space - about 100 times more powerful than Hubble.

Kids in attendance met some of the toughest “Star Wars” villains from a galaxy far, far away and got to chat with Dr. Clara Sousa-Silva, a quantum astrochemist at Harvard-Smithsonian.

Then, they put their newfound knowledge to the test - some even saying they hope to become astronauts when they grow up.

“You can start really young, and then each time you come to an event like this, you’ll have lots of different questions, and that’s great,” said Kirsten Hibbard, the Executive Director at Challenger Learning Center. “Starting the conversation is wonderful, and they come as families, so you can go home and keep thinking about it more as a family, and asking questions and discovering.”

Webb’s first images are expected this summer.

You can find more information on future events at the Challenger Learning Center at Astronaut.org.

