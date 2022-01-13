Advertisement

Charges of attempted murder expected for Waterville stabbing suspect

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more today about a stabbing incident in Waterville early Tuesday morning.

Police say five people were sent to the hospital following the altercation including the suspect .

43-year-old Kenneth McIntyre of Freedom is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Police say it happened at a home on County Road and drugs were involved.

They say an argument escalated between a woman and McIntyre.

That’s when they say he allegedly began stabbing her and three other men.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and have been released.

They say McIntyre was flown to the hospital where he remains tonight.

No word on his condition.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
File photo of Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
Northern Light Health shifts five hospitals to contingency staffing model
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine hits new record with 436 hospitalizations reported
The hospital says patient care and safety are not being impacted.
Phone outage impacts Inland Hospital, Lakewood, and practices
Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Man in custody after shooting at Scarborough Walmart parking lot
It was a free family STEM night to celebrate the launch of a powerful new telescope.
Children reach for the stars at Challenger Learning Center’s STEM night