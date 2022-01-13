Charges of attempted murder expected for Waterville stabbing suspect
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more today about a stabbing incident in Waterville early Tuesday morning.
Police say five people were sent to the hospital following the altercation including the suspect .
43-year-old Kenneth McIntyre of Freedom is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.
Police say it happened at a home on County Road and drugs were involved.
They say an argument escalated between a woman and McIntyre.
That’s when they say he allegedly began stabbing her and three other men.
The victims were taken to a local hospital and have been released.
They say McIntyre was flown to the hospital where he remains tonight.
No word on his condition.
