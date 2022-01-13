Active Weather Pattern Rolls On

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Not much going on for sunshine today or tomorrow, but it’s surely pleasant to have milder air in the Pine Tree State. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, our weather story is pretty quiet with just a few flurries floating around. Friday we will keep an eye on an area of low pressure tracking toward the Maritimes. That low could be close enough to bring some accumulating snow into easternmost Hancock county into Washington county. It’s going to be a close call, so we’ll continue to keep an eye on the exact track of that low for tomorrow.

The weekend? Sunshine will return, but so will the very cold air. Despite the sunshine temperatures will only top out in the single digits on Saturday. Throw in some gusty winds; looks like wind chills will range between 15 to 25 degrees below Zero. Sunshine sticks around for Sunday with less wind expected along with highs into the teens.

Our attention then turns to Monday. Low pressure tracking northeast from the Mid-Atlantic will bring precipitation to Maine on Monday; the big question at this point is what TYPE of precipitation. As always, track is key. A track taking the low inland will bring mild air into our area, which means the precipitation will fall in the form of snow, sleet and rain. A track taking the low to our south and east will place us on the cold sector of the storm, which means more of the precipitation will fall in the form of snow. The low could pump some decent wind into the region as well. As we draw closer to Monday we will continue to watch the models to fine-tune the forecast. At this point, plan for a messy day Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers with temps in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers; some accumulating snow is possible for Downeast Maine during the afternoon and evening. Expect temps in the 30s.

Saturday: Sunshine and cold air returns, with high temps only in the single numbers with sub-zero wind chills.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the teens.

Monday: Snow and mixed precipitation expected.

