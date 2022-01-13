Advertisement

5th person charged in connection with Machias murder

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fifth man has been charged in connection with the November murder of a 17-year-old in Machias.

According to the Maine Attorney General’s office, 23-year-old Nathaniel Kerruish of Machias was charged by indictment with felony murder and robbery on January 5.

Kerruish turned himself into Washington County Jail after being ordered to so.

He’s the first person from Maine charged - three others were from Massachusetts and one from New Hampshire.

Police say 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York was killed in a drug-related shooting on November fourth in Machias.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Paul DeForest was arrested Tuesday in Virginia
Man arrested in Virginia for Lubec murder
Members of Maine's Congressional Delegation are calling out the USPS
Members of Maine Congressional Delegation seeking answers from USPS
Last of new class of Navy warship departs shipyard
Last of new class of Navy warship departs shipyard
Change this caption before publishing
Maine lawmakers consider new protections for election workers, ballots, voting machines