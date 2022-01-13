5th person charged in connection with Machias murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fifth man has been charged in connection with the November murder of a 17-year-old in Machias.

According to the Maine Attorney General’s office, 23-year-old Nathaniel Kerruish of Machias was charged by indictment with felony murder and robbery on January 5.

Kerruish turned himself into Washington County Jail after being ordered to so.

He’s the first person from Maine charged - three others were from Massachusetts and one from New Hampshire.

Police say 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York was killed in a drug-related shooting on November fourth in Machias.

