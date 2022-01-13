Advertisement

1,553 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

158,087 total COVID-19 cases in Maine since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new record Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 413 people are hospitalized with the virus. That tops the record of 403 set Monday.

106 are in critical care.

57 are on ventilators.

There are 49 critical care beds available in the state right now.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 1,553 new cases of the virus.

Three more Mainers died with the virus including two residents of Kennebec County.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County also recording 98 new cases. 101 in Penbscot County.

54 new cases in Somerset, 52 in Knox and 51 in Hancock counties.

6,758 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

4,779 were recorded as booster shots.

