Two Massachusetts men arrested on drug charges in Westbrook

They were arrested on drug trafficking charges Sunday night.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Westbrook Police arrested two Massachusetts men on drug charges Sunday night.

21-year-old Corey Armstrong and 19-year-old Jared Smith, both from Dorchester, were charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Officials say they were told a large amount of crack cocaine was to be delivered to a Westbrook hotel by two people from Massachusetts.

Westbrook officers stopped the suspects’ rental car around 10:30 Sunday night on Larrabee Road.

A search revealed crack cocaine, firearms and suspected drug proceeds.

Officers say one of the guns was reported stolen from a motor vehicle burglary in Lewiston last year.

Armstrong and Smith were taken to Cumberland County Jail and held on bail.

