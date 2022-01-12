Advertisement

Top health expert says Maine may be a month or more out from omicron peak

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As other areas of the US possibly near a peak of omicron cases, one top Maine health expert says not so fast for the Pine Tree State.

Recent reporting out of Massachusetts shows cases there may peak within two weeks.

Northern Light Medical Group Co-President Dr. Gavin Ducker says while those models are based on available science, there is an element of human judgment.

He says COVID-19 numbers are high across all Maine health systems, and predicts they will continue to get higher in coming weeks.

“If you judge what’s happened in Maine over the length of the entire pandemic in comparison to Massachusetts, then typically we have followed them two to three weeks later. So I think that’s a very reasonable assumption to make. I would I would say that that means that we’re probably in for a very rocky month,” Ducker said Wednesday.

Dr. Ducker is encouraging Mainers to do everything they can to avoid being hospitalized with COVID-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks.

He says that way Northern Light can provide the highest level of care to those who do end up in the hospital.

