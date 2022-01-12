School bus drivers don’t need ‘under the hood’ knowledge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Federal agencies are taking action to address the need for more school bus drivers across the nation.

The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Education announced they are giving state’s the option of waving the portion of the commercial driver’s license, or CDL, that requires drivers be able to identify “under the hood” engine components.

That’s great news for the Bangor School Department which is in need of drivers.

“It allows a reduction in certain areas,” said Safety and Communications Director, Ray Phinney. “So, for example, to get a CDL, you had to be able to open the hood of a bus and be able to provide, you know, extensive knowledge of the motor. Those requirements are now removed for bus drivers because we have bus service garages that do that for us. So, with all these new changes, we’re looking at getting some more bus drivers to be able to help us out, provide services to our students.”

It’s not just drivers that are needed to shuttle students to and from school.

There is also a need for drivers to handle after school requirements like taking teams to and from away games.

