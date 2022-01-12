Mostly Cloudy, Snow Showers & Not As Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east which will turn our wind direction around to the southwest and usher a more seasonable air mass into the state today. A warm front will lift into the state today. This combined with an upper level disturbance crossing the state will give us a good chance for some snow showers today, especially later this morning through the afternoon. The steadiest snow shower activity is expected to fall over the eastern half of the state. Areas, mainly east of Bangor, could see accumulations of a coating to an inch or two by later this afternoon. Nothing major but enough to possibly make roads a bit slippery in spots this afternoon. With more seasonable air moving into the region, temperatures will feel much better today than yesterday. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will climb to the teens to around 20° across the north and 20s to low 30s closer to the coast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the night tonight. Outside of the chance for a few isolated snow showers across northern areas, the night looks to be dry for most spots. Clouds will keep temperatures warmer tonight too with lows dropping to the upper single digits to low teens across the north and teens to low 20s closer to the coast.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday as a cold front approaches. We may see a few snow showers in spots Thursday too otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. Temperatures will be even better on Thursday with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and 30s to near 40° closer to the coast. The cold front will cross the state Friday morning bringing us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some snow showers on it’s way through. At the same time, an area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline is forecast to move northeastward and pass south of the Gulf of Maine as the day progresses. It may be close enough to bring steadier, accumulating snow primarily to Hancock and Washington Counties. Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s early Friday then fall during the afternoon as more arctic air moves in. Another round of breezy and bitterly cold weather will be in place for the start of the weekend. Saturday’s weather looks very similar to yesterday with sunshine, frigid temperatures and a gusty breeze resulting in wind chills well below zero. High pressure moving into the region Sunday will allow the winds to diminish so wind chills don’t look to be a factor for the second half of the weekend. Plan on plenty of sunshine Sunday and slightly warmer temperatures. Our next storm system is forecast to arrive Monday. The track is up in the air right now and that will determine precipitation types. At this point it’s looking like snow for much of the northern half of the state with snow changing to mix and possibly rain elsewhere.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow showers will be most numerous over eastern parts of the state. Areas mainly east of Bangor could see a coating to an inch or two of accumulation by later this afternoon. Highs in in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to low 30s elsewhere. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 7°-22°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Steadier snow possible Downeast. Breezy. Highs in the 20s to low 30s, falling during the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and frigid. Highs near or below 0° north and low to mid-single numbers elsewhere.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold with highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast.

