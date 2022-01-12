Milder Air Inbound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s been bright and bitter for much of the week, but that changed a bit today, particularly the bright part. An advancing warm front has contributed to the formation of cloud cover in our sky, with enough instability to fire-up some areas of light snow. Not much shoveling to be done, but the roads will be messy and slick in spots. While it is still certainly brisk outside, the frigid air is easing away, with some milder temps (30s mostly) planned for the rest of the week.

Behind the departing warm front, a cold front will move our way so expect more cloud cover tomorrow with enough instability to shake out a few snow showers from time to time. Southerly breezes ahead of the front will help to keep temperatures relatively mild on Thursday. That frontal boundary will keep clouds around for Friday; as an area of low pressure tracks to our south and east, we will need to keep an eye out for the chance of some snow a mixed precipitation visiting primarily Downeast counties later on Friday.

Heading into Saturday, here comes that cold air again. Despite sunshine Saturday, plan on doing some shivering as high temperatures won’t rise about single digits. Gusty winds will produce sub-zero wind chills as well. Sunshine will be bright but less windy, with moderating temperatures expected. So, Sunday looks to be the more comfortable of the two weekend days.

Then we turn our attention to Monday, when another low pressure system tracking our way could be close enough to bring a round of snow and mixed precipitation to our neighborhoods. As always, exact track will determine timing, precipitation type and arrival/departure timing, so we’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated as we draw closer to Monday.

Tonight: Plenty of clouds, lows ranging mostly in the teens.

Thursday: Clouds and snow showers, highs in the 30s for much of Maine.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, eastern counties may see some accumulating snow develop; expect temperatures around 30 before they take a dive in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny and cold! Temps in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens.

