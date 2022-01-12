Members of Maine Congressional Delegation seeking answers from USPS

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In response to reports of widespread delays and disruptions in mail delivery in Maine, members of the Congressional Delegation want answers from the U-S Postal Service.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has signed on to a resolution objecting to increased postage rates and policies instituted by the USPS.

Pingree says, “Americans all over the country are feeling the impact of Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s misguided leadership when their paychecks aren’t delivered, bills arrive past the due dates, and medication doesn’t come on time. I’ve cosponsored this resolution because enough is enough.”

Senator Susan Collins is also calling on the USPS to improve the speed of mail delivery saying her office has gotten reports of no delivery for five to seven days, and Mainers are not getting any reply from the USPS when they reach out to find out why.

Collins is asking the Postmaster General if the delays are primarily COVID-19 related or due to other factors, and what’s being done to ensure reliable and daily delivery of mail.

