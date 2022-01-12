Maine sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new record Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 413 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Wednesday’s hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.

106 are in critical care.

57 are on ventilators.

There are 49 critical care beds available in the state right now.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,383 new cases of the virus.

No new deaths to report Wednesday.

Penobscot County is showing 163 new cases.

Knox County has 78. Kennebec has 77.

The seven-day average for new daily cases increased slightly to 1,000 point one.

