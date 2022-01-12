Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to assist families with home heating costs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving an additional $55.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announcing last week that Maine will be getting more than double the state’s annual funding for the low income home energy assistance program.

LI-HEAP helps families with home heating costs.

50,000 applications have already come in statewide since August 2021 and will go until July 15, 2022.

Penquis in Bangor has gotten 5,000 applications.

They are encouraging everyone to apply especially with the freezing temperatures.

”People are without fuel. It’s a tough winter,” said Program Manager Lynn Lugdon. “And so we try to get them in as soon as possible and get them at least some fuel so if they want to call, We have plenty of emergency funds. We have plenty of fuel assistance funds, so if you need assistance, please give one of the agencies a call. There’s ten agencies statewide that do fuel assistance.”

Lynn says if you need help with applying or have any questions, you can contact Penquis for any assistance.

