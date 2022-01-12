Advertisement

Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

Tuition for the courses is being provided by the Maine Community College System while the Maine DOE’s Office of Adult Education will provide textbooks and course materials.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new partnership between the Maine Community College System and the Maine Department of Education is helping adults looking to pursue college by offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students.

Adult education programs will be working with adult students to select a course at a community college that is appropriate for their college and career goals, then provide support for the student as they complete the course.

Tuition for the courses is being provided by the Maine Community College System while the Maine DOE’s Office of Adult Education will provide textbooks and course materials.

“This is just such a great step for someone who really is thinking, ‘I think I might want to try college, but I’m not really sure what that looks like right now.’ And now they have an opportunity to get the support, try it out, make sure it’s right for them, and end up successful over the long haul,” said Professional Development Coord., Maine DOE Amy Poland.

“They’re going to learn the skill, they’re going to learn the habits, they’re going to learn how to succeed in a college course. And then they’re going top be that much more successful when they are college students going towards whatever goal they have,” said Dir. College Access, Maine Community College System Mercedes Pour.

Adult students interested in this program will need to be enrolled in a Maine Adult Education program.

For more information, contact the adult education department in your local school district.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

(FILE)
Bangor hospital plans to demolish 100-year-old buildings
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, to assist...
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to assist families with home heating costs
Johnson
Grandmother of Maddox Williams pleaded not guilty to hindering apprehension of daughter Jessica Trefethen
They were arrested on drug trafficking charges Sunday night.
Two Massachusetts men arrested on drug charges in Westbrook