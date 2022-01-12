Maine assistant hockey coach builds mental health resource with podcast

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey assistant coach Danny Perez is also trying to help anyone struggling with mental health issues with the Monkey Mind Athletes podcast.

Monkey Mind Athletes premiered in June 2020 (WABI)

He said the current COVID-19 virtual meeting setup has helped the show reach experts and listeners since June 2020.

“Everyone goes through something at some point on the mental health spectrum. It’s okay to not be okay. You’re not alone in the fight. There’s resources out there. I think podcasting is a great platform just due to the fact you can get people on (easily) with this virtual world that we’re living in,” said Perez.

You can find Monkey Mind wherever you get your podcasts or visit MonkeyMindAthletes.com.

